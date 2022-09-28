Toews Corp ADV Raises Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Toews Corp ADV raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 215.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $106.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,094. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.