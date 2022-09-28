Toews Corp ADV Raises Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Toews Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 208.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,304,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after buying an additional 1,406,293 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,250,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,555,000 after buying an additional 989,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,065,000 after buying an additional 807,944 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC remained flat at $149.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. 7,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,269. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.68 and a 200 day moving average of $160.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

