Toews Corp ADV Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. McKesson comprises 0.8% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,096,000 after acquiring an additional 235,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in McKesson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $386,729,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 360.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after purchasing an additional 843,348 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.46.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.24. 6,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,701. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $352.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.92. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $193.89 and a twelve month high of $375.23. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 22.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

