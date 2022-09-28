Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial makes up about 3.4% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 397.8% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,236,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,811,000 after acquiring an additional 988,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,515,000 after purchasing an additional 41,413 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,397,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $62,709.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,811.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,307. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $68.50 and a 52 week high of $86.42.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.16. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $77.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

