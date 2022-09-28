TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, a growth of 1,002.1% from the August 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth about $969,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth about $1,557,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth about $3,662,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $1,458,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE TRTL traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,724. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

