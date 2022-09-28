Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Down 41.0% in September

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Toyota Industries Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Toyota Industries stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $48.53. 95,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,700. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.63. Toyota Industries has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $88.18.
