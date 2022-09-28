Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,511 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 183% compared to the typical volume of 886 put options.

Institutional Trading of Maxar Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after acquiring an additional 311,101 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,528,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 130,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,762 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 609,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 28,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAXR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Maxar Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MAXR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.25. 4,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,743. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.89 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 2.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.