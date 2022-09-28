Traders Purchase Large Volume of DISH Network Put Options (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 24,035 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 109% compared to the typical volume of 11,509 put options.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 163,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $2,963,466.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 713,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,929,399.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 453,585 shares of company stock valued at $8,040,360. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DISH Network by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 705,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 48,441 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $1,702,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 9.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on DISH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

NASDAQ:DISH traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.82. 4,176,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,090. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.81.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

