Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Price Hits $0.90 on Major Exchanges

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Trias Token (new) has a market cap of $1.43 million and $284,874.00 worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00004584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trias Token (new) Profile

TRIAS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab.

Trias Token (new) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. Telegram | Discord | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias Token (new) directly using U.S. dollars.

