Trinity Capital Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.60 (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, October 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

TRIN opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $426.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.65. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 59.17%. Research analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Trinity Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,257 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,929.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,494 shares in the company, valued at $298,843.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Louis Brown acquired 24,835 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $391,151.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,849.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 34,152 shares of company stock worth $536,587. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 27,469.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

