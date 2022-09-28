Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of TRIP traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.99. 1,454,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,042. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth $48,129,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth $11,905,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 90.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,739 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after acquiring an additional 549,492 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 589.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 462,438 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after buying an additional 395,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,631,487 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after buying an additional 371,744 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.