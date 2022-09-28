Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.
Shares of TRIP traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.99. 1,454,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,042. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33.
In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth $48,129,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth $11,905,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 90.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,739 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after acquiring an additional 549,492 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 589.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 462,438 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after buying an additional 395,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,631,487 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after buying an additional 371,744 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
