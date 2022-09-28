TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.52 on October 26th

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, October 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50.

TTEC has raised its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. TTEC has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TTEC to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Price Performance

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.97. 1,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,609. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. TTEC has a 12 month low of $43.98 and a 12 month high of $103.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TTEC to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Institutional Trading of TTEC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 15.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,670 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TTEC by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TTEC by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.