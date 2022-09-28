Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Short Interest Down 30.1% in September

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the August 31st total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuscan Holdings Corp. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THCA. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 7.2% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 693,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 46,598 shares in the last quarter. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ THCA opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49.

About Tuscan Holdings Corp. II

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

