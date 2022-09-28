TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TSP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TuSimple from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

NASDAQ:TSP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.03. 89,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,245. TuSimple has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.47.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 5,193.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TuSimple will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $39,340,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,015,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,322 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,574,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,666,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 1st quarter valued at $11,561,000. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

