Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Up 7.1%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) was up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.11 and last traded at $37.06. Approximately 3,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 853,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.22. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $53,473.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,769,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $436,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,691.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $53,473.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,769,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,485 shares of company stock valued at $836,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

