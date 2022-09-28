Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $68.61

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.61 and last traded at $68.88, with a volume of 33042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day moving average of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.