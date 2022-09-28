U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Up 533.3% in September

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on U.S. Gold from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity at U.S. Gold

In other U.S. Gold news, Director Luke Anthony Norman bought 7,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $27,291.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,070.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Trading Down 2.8 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the first quarter worth $172,000. 5.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USAU opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. U.S. Gold has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89.

About U.S. Gold

(Get Rating)

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 650 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 87 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

See Also

