UBS Group Downgrades Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) to Neutral

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $14.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.74. Lyft has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $57.68.

Insider Activity at Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $18,686,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,692,393 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 32,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.