UBS Group Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €37.00 ($37.76) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, September 12th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Basf in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($53.06) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Basf Stock Down 0.8 %

ETR:BAS traded down €0.32 ($0.33) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €39.50 ($40.30). 3,000,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a twelve month low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a twelve month high of €69.15 ($70.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €42.79 and a 200 day moving average of €46.86. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion and a PE ratio of 6.56.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

