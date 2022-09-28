Uhive (HVE2) Tops 1-Day Volume of $65,842.00

Uhive (HVE2) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. One Uhive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uhive has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Uhive has a total market cap of $34.08 million and approximately $65,842.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uhive alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010942 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071671 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00156426 BTC.

Uhive Profile

Uhive’s launch date was March 5th, 2021. Uhive’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 coins. Uhive’s official Twitter account is @uhivesocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uhive is https://reddit.com/r/UHIVESocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uhive’s official website is www.uhive.com.

Uhive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Uhive Social Metaverse stands for a handful of social media revolutions that are breaking the decades-old norm and disrupting the status-quo that currently stands between Big Tech and individuals who use social media. While these include the Oasis and the Magna Carta Protocol, Uhive’s most ambitious and sweeping goal is to share all of its wealth and success with everyone via a universal income proposal, which unconditionally distributes dividends (via tokens) for all active users on a daily basis. Simply put – success and wealth should not be distributed between only those that own equity in Uhive, but all those that participate in making Uhive a success.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uhive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uhive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uhive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uhive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uhive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.