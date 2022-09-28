Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Short Interest Update

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
UELKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. from 25.20 to 20.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th.
Shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. stock remained flat at $11.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.
Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of biscuits, chocolates, chocolate coated biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey and internationally. The company also produces chocolate dough, cocoa powder, chocolate drop, chocolate flakes, couverture chocolate, flour, hazelnut, and pureed hazelnut.
