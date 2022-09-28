Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife Price Performance
Shares of ULBI opened at $4.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 million, a PE ratio of -51.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.24. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 856,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 856,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 40,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $189,445.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 840,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,869.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 87,300 shares of company stock worth $406,787. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultralife (ULBI)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.