Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Price Performance

Shares of ULBI opened at $4.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 million, a PE ratio of -51.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.24. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 856,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 856,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 40,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $189,445.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 840,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,869.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 87,300 shares of company stock worth $406,787. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ultralife

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULBI. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ultralife by 44.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ultralife by 5.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ultralife by 1.2% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.