Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $208.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UNP. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.65.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $197.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.34. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $195.93 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 89.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,663 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after buying an additional 45,209 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 56,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 354.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 27,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

