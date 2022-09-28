United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Trading Down 2.4% After Analyst Downgrade

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.4% on Wednesday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $63.00. The company traded as low as $36.30 and last traded at $36.41. 630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 370,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.32.

UNFI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $966,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after buying an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

