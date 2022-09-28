United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,292 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $3,410,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 217,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.11 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.57.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.11.

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

