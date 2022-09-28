Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Up 81.6% in September

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the August 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,796,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Univec Stock Performance

Shares of Univec stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 1,054,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,073. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Univec has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.13.

Get Univec alerts:

About Univec

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

Receive News & Ratings for Univec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.