Urbana (TSE:URB) Shares Down 0.7%

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.97 and last traded at C$4.06. Approximately 12,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 4,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.09.

Urbana Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.54 million and a P/E ratio of 10.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($30.97) million during the quarter.

About Urbana

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

