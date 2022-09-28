Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2145 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a payout ratio of 88.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $656.36 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.92. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 42,597 shares during the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

