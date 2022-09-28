V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.05. V.F. also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-0.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered shares of V.F. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.44.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VFC traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,276. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.02. V.F. has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,806,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,416,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,706,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,890,000 after purchasing an additional 756,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 43.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,443,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,760,000 after acquiring an additional 440,390 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.