Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:VIP)

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VIP stock opened at GBX 192.55 ($2.33) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £83.16 million and a P/E ratio of 352.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 239.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 250.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.52. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 189 ($2.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 275 ($3.32).

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Company Profile

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

