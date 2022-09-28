Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (VCNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1409 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Price Performance

TSE:VCNS traded up 0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 25.00. 7,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,391. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of 26.07. Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of 24.63 and a fifty-two week high of 29.53.

