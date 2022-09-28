Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises 0.8% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $75.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.44 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.29.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

