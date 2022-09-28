Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (VCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on October 11th

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3711 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCE traded up C$0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 66,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,306. Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$39.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.11.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.