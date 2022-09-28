Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average is $43.25.

