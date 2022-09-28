Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $37.05. 1,246,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,856,068. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.25.

