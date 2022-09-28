Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.72

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.72 and last traded at $36.97, with a volume of 175162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.98.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 496.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 81,314 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,566,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 38,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

