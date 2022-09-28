Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VYM traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $97.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,755. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $95.36 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.95 and its 200 day moving average is $106.97.

