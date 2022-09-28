Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Increased by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 10.7% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $25,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,755. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.95 and a 200-day moving average of $106.97. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $95.36 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.