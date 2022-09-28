Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $313.53

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $313.53 and last traded at $317.91, with a volume of 7453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.38.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,190,000 after buying an additional 296,769 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,424 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,122,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after purchasing an additional 737,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 613,063 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

