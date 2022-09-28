Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 477,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 2,199,744 shares.The stock last traded at $58.41 and had previously closed at $57.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after buying an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $268,722,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $213,311,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,713,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,399,000 after acquiring an additional 118,602 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 23.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,564,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,845,000 after acquiring an additional 484,712 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

