Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,598 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.39% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $182,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after buying an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $98,620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after buying an additional 388,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,177,000 after buying an additional 381,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.16. The stock had a trading volume of 29,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,801. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.57 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.