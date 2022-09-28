Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Boosted by Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,235 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,218 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,738,000 after purchasing an additional 616,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,557. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $79.82 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.89.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

