Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.151 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,991. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.09. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $80.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 23.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

