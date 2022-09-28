Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on October 3rd

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.383 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.83. 3,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,070. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.94. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a one year low of $59.99 and a one year high of $75.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VONV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 26.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 39,975 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 13.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 1,908.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 163,946 shares during the last quarter.

