Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Raises Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.645 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTHR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.11. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,369. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a 1-year low of $162.79 and a 1-year high of $218.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.18 and its 200-day moving average is $183.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares during the period.

