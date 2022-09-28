Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Refined Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 104,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,577,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 409.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 664,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,996,000 after acquiring an additional 661,353 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.91. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.