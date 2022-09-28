Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 160.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,201,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,428,000 after purchasing an additional 551,573 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,213. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.91.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

