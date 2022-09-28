Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,141,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 722,530 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 384.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 966,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after acquiring an additional 766,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.95. 22,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,294,213. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average is $76.91. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

