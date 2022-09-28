Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $170.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.38 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.38.

