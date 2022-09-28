Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.3% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of VB traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.89. 49,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,338. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.38 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.38.

